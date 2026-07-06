Southern Railway pauses 41 suburban services for safety upgrades
India
On Sunday, Southern Railway paused 41 suburban train services between Beach, Tambaram, and Chengalpattu for safety upgrades.
From 10:30am to 3:30pm only special trains ran between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, leaving many stuck at key stations like Park and Egmore with few options to get around.
Extra busses insufficient to meet demand
The five-hour shutdown meant long waits and crowded platforms. Even though the city added 50 extra busses from Tambaram to help out, demand was still overwhelming.
Many travelers heading to Dr. MGR Chennai Central or trying to catch outstation trains had trouble finding alternatives.
Some ended up using commercial vehicles just to reach their destinations.