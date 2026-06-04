Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala and IMD forecasts 90% rainfall India Jun 04, 2026

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Kerala this Thursday, starting off India's main rainy season.

Usually, this period brings about 70% of the country's yearly rain, vital for crops, water supply, and daily life.

But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we should expect less rain than usual this year, around 90% of the average, which could mean trouble for farmers and water resources.