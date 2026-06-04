Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala and IMD forecasts 90% rainfall
The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Kerala this Thursday, starting off India's main rainy season.
Usually, this period brings about 70% of the country's yearly rain, vital for crops, water supply, and daily life.
But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we should expect less rain than usual this year, around 90% of the average, which could mean trouble for farmers and water resources.
El Nino weakens India's monsoon
The monsoon reached Kerala and nearby regions after a nine-day delay from what the IMD predicted.
The drop in rainfall is linked to growing El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean; these tend to weaken India's monsoons and could get stronger by September.
Historically, El Nino has meant less rain for us, so folks are worried about crops and water shortages if things don't improve.