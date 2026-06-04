Southwest monsoon hits Kanniyakumari, Thirparappu bathing restricted and downpours expected

Pechiparai and Perunchani water levels rise

Thanks to all this rain, key dams are seeing higher water levels: Pechiparai Dam is now at 25.87 feet (out of 48 feet), while Perunchani Dam stands at 37.4 feet (out of 77 feet).

Thirparappu topped the charts with 51.2mm of rainfall in just 24 hours; Surulacode, Balamore, and Nagercoil also saw significant showers.

Other spots like Chittar I and Chittar II and Colachel got their share too, making it a wet week across the district.