Southwest monsoon hits Kerala and Lakshadweep, IMD forecasts heavy rains

IMD issues orange alert in Kerala

The IMD has put eight districts on Orange Alert, so expect intense rainfall and possible disruptions if you're in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

Later this week, the rain is set to move north toward Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Stay tuned for updates and keep an eye on weather alerts!