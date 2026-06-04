Southwest monsoon hits Kerala and Lakshadweep, IMD forecasts heavy rains
India
The southwest monsoon has officially landed in Kerala, kicking off India's rainy season.
Kerala and the Lakshadweep Islands are finally getting steady showers.
The IMD says heavy rains will stick around through June 9, with some spots seeing up to 20cm.
IMD issues orange alert in Kerala
The IMD has put eight districts on Orange Alert, so expect intense rainfall and possible disruptions if you're in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.
Later this week, the rain is set to move north toward Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
Stay tuned for updates and keep an eye on weather alerts!