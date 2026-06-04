Southwest monsoon lands in Kerala amid IMD heavy rain warnings
India
The southwest monsoon has officially landed in Kerala, and the IMD is warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several states.
Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert today.
If you're traveling in southern, northeastern, or western India this week, be ready for delays, waterlogged streets, and low visibility.
Kanyakumari very heavy rain, northeast landslides
Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district is set for very heavy rainfall over the next five days; Nilgiris and Coimbatore could see strong showers too.
In the Northeast (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya), there's a risk of landslides and travel disruptions due to intense rain.
Uttarakhand might get hailstorms that could mess with plans to Mussoorie or Nainital.