Southwest monsoon lands in Kerala amid IMD heavy rain warnings

Kanyakumari very heavy rain, northeast landslides

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district is set for very heavy rainfall over the next five days; Nilgiris and Coimbatore could see strong showers too.

In the Northeast (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya), there's a risk of landslides and travel disruptions due to intense rain.

Uttarakhand might get hailstorms that could mess with plans to Mussoorie or Nainital.