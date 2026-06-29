Southwest monsoon to reach Uttar Pradesh after 11-day delay
India
Good news for Uttar Pradesh: after an 11-day delay, the southwest monsoon is finally about to arrive in the next day or two.
Usually, the rains hit by June 18, but this year's late start has left the state with a huge 59% rainfall deficit and barely any relief from the heat so far.
IMD forecasts heavy rain, orange alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain will pick up from June 30 and get heavier into early July, which should help cool things down by as much as five to seven Celsius.
Meanwhile, orange alerts are out for thunderstorms and lightning in more than 25 districts such as Prayagraj and Jhansi.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh has been hit hardest with a 64% rainfall shortfall, while places such as Agra are still sweltering at nearly 43 Celsius.