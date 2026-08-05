Southwest monsoon uneven, India 395.5mm, Gujarat soaked, Delhi dry
This year's southwest monsoon was all over the place: some states got soaked while others barely saw a drop.
According to the India Meteorological Department, India received 395.5mm of rain since early June, which is 11% less than usual.
Gujarat got hit with heavy showers thanks to low-pressure systems, but places like Delhi and Karnataka were left waiting for rain.
Reservoirs 36% lower than last year
Shifting monsoon patterns meant some regions got flooded while others stayed dry. Gujarat actually saw more rain than normal, but Delhi only managed below-normal rainfall.
To make things trickier, El Nino is making August look even drier, and major reservoirs are now holding 36% less water than last year, leaving southern states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu especially short on water.