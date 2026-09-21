S.P. Deepak and activists oppose plan to shift Thiruvananthapuram zoo
Cultural activists and Left Democratic Front (LDF) Parliamentary Party leader in the Corporation S.P. Deepak are pushing back against plans to shift the Thiruvananthapuram zoo out of the city, possibly to Neyyar or another forest area.
Deepak says this isn't just about animals: it's about protecting a place that's been part of the city's life for decades, and he worries the land could end up with big corporations instead.
Protesters warn economic, ecological harm
Deepak is calling on everyone to speak up, saying, "The zoo has been an integral part of our culture and heritage for decades."
Others at the protest raised concerns too: moving the zoo could hurt local businesses that rely on visitors, disrupt existing forests, and threaten old trees and birdlife.
The message is clear: this fight to keep public spaces in Thiruvananthapuram is just getting started.