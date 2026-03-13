SP leader hoards 55 cylinders at home amid nationwide crisis
At least 55 LPG cylinders were seized from the residence of Samajwadi Party leader Abdul Rehman in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, right when the country is struggling with a serious gas shortage.
Rehman was accused of hoarding the LPG cylinders. After the raid, his party quickly distanced itself from him.
The seizure raised concerns about possible black marketing amid reports of wider LPG supply difficulties across India.
Prices jumped by ₹60 per cylinder in Delhi
To deal with the crisis, the government has ordered refineries to focus on making more household gas and has extended refill booking intervals from 21 to 25 days.
Prices jumped by ₹60 per cylinder in Delhi, and output was pushed up by 10%.
The shortage is mainly because most of India's LPG imports come through a route now disrupted by global tensions, making this crackdown on hoarding feel even more urgent for everyone relying on gas at home.