SP leader hoards 55 cylinders at home amid nationwide crisis

Prices jumped by ₹60 per cylinder in Delhi

To deal with the crisis, the government has ordered refineries to focus on making more household gas and has extended refill booking intervals from 21 to 25 days.

Prices jumped by ₹60 per cylinder in Delhi, and output was pushed up by 10%.

The shortage is mainly because most of India's LPG imports come through a route now disrupted by global tensions, making this crackdown on hoarding feel even more urgent for everyone relying on gas at home.