Special POCSO court jails 32-year-old for raping mentally challenged 15-year-old
India
A special POCSO Act court here has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged girl back in 2019.
The girl, who was just 15 and had the mental age of a young child, was found alone and pregnant at Kalyan Railway Station.
DNA proves aunt's husband fathered child
The judge found the man, who was married to the victim's aunt, guilty after DNA tests proved he fathered her child.
He was ordered to pay ₹40,000 to support her, and authorities will provide extra help for her rehabilitation.
The judge called out how vulnerable people need stronger protection, especially from those they trust.