Speeding bus rear-ends car in Nalgonda district killing 4 occupants
India
A terrible road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district left four people dead on Sunday.
A speeding bus crashed into a car from behind at Peddakaparthi, Chityal mandal.
Four occupants of the car died on the spot. The car driver sustained serious injuries. Some bus passengers were also injured.
Single carriageway diversion may have contributed
The crash was so intense that the car was completely wrecked. Because of ongoing flyover construction, traffic had been diverted onto a single carriageway, which may have played a part.
Police responded quickly, sending the victims to Nalgonda Area Hospital and getting medical help for those hurt.
An investigation is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.