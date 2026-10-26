Speeding car hits tempo on Sohna-Gurugram road, 17 injured
India
A major accident on Sohna-Gurugram Road left 17 people hurt, most of them women heading to work from nearby villages.
The tempo they were in flipped over three times after being hit by a speeding car.
Three people are in critical condition and getting treatment in Gurugram, while others were admitted to the government hospital in Sohna.
Police suspect intoxication in Sohna-Gurugram crash
Police believe the car driver may have been intoxicated and lost control: investigations are ongoing, with statements being collected and the vehicle seized.
In a separate incident just a day earlier, another car allegedly rammed into a tempo on Pataudi Bypass Road, with the driver fleeing the scene.
These back-to-back crashes highlight why stricter traffic rule enforcement really matters for everyone's safety.