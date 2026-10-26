Speeding car kills 5 at Tesu-Jhanjhi celebration in Firozabad

A speeding car crashed into a group of villagers in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, killing five people, including three minor sisters, while they were celebrating the Tesu-Jhanjhi pre-Diwali tradition.

Fifteen others were injured, and sadly, Gunnu, 10, the sisters' younger sibling, later died during treatment later that night.

The tragedy deepened when one of the car's occupants also passed away after allegedly being attacked by locals.