Speeding car kills 5 at Tesu-Jhanjhi celebration in Firozabad
A speeding car crashed into a group of villagers in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, killing five people, including three minor sisters, while they were celebrating the Tesu-Jhanjhi pre-Diwali tradition.
Fifteen others were injured, and sadly, Gunnu, 10, the sisters' younger sibling, later died during treatment later that night.
The tragedy deepened when one of the car's occupants also passed away after allegedly being attacked by locals.
Occupants detained, injured moved to Agra
The victims were taking part in a much-loved local Diwali custom when the accident happened.
The car was reportedly on its way from Delhi to a wedding before it struck the crowd.
Police quickly detained those in the vehicle and moved the seriously injured to Agra for treatment.
Tensions ran high at the scene, with villagers damaging the car and confronting its occupants until authorities intervened.