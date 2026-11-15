Speeding chickpea truck overturns, kills 4 family members in Rewari
A heartbreaking accident happened late Saturday night in Rewari, Haryana, when a speeding truck carrying chickpeas overturned onto a family's car near Banipur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.
Four members of the same family lost their lives, while a five-year-old child survived with minor injuries.
The truck had first hit another vehicle before toppling over.
Police search for fleeing truck driver
Rescue teams rushed in and used a crane to pull out the victims. Two people died at the scene, while two more passed away at Bawal Civil Hospital.
The victims were identified as Deepak, Sarita, Nitin, and Divya. The family was on their way from Bholawas village to Delhi when tragedy struck.
Police are now searching for the truck driver who fled after the crash. Traffic was briefly disrupted but is back to normal now.