Speeding dumper hits wedding tractor-trolley on Moradabad-Sambhal highway killing 4
A speeding dumper crashed into a tractor-trolley carrying wedding guests early Friday morning near Asadpur culvert on the Moradabad-Sambhal highway.
The impact was severe: four people lost their lives and 14 were injured, with some in critical condition.
The victims were returning home to Bhatola village when the family set out around 6am to return home.
Victims identified, driver fled, postmortems underway
The people who died have been identified as Shanti Devi (55), Suman Singh (30), Ajit Singh (13), and Shristi (8).
Locals and police rushed the injured to a hospital.
Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled right after the crash, and police are now actively looking for him.
Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh visited those hurt and said an investigation is ongoing, with postmortems being done as part of the case.