Speeding dumper hits wedding tractor-trolley on Moradabad-Sambhal highway killing 4

Victims identified, driver fled, postmortems underway

The people who died have been identified as Shanti Devi (55), Suman Singh (30), Ajit Singh (13), and Shristi (8).

Locals and police rushed the injured to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled right after the crash, and police are now actively looking for him.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Akash Singh visited those hurt and said an investigation is ongoing, with postmortems being done as part of the case.