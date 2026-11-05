Speeding Hyundai Verna drags vendor, injures 4 in Ludhiana market
India
A tragic accident shook Ludhiana on Wednesday morning when a speeding Hyundai Verna lost control in a crowded market, dragging a vegetable vendor on his scooter and injuring four others.
The car continued for around 50 meters before crashing into a parked scooter, then hit two more parked scooters before coming to a halt.
Locals detain 1, police seek 2nd
CCTV footage captured the chaos as the car hit pedestrians and scooters.
Locals managed to catch one person from the car and handed him over to the police. Some even lashed out at him in anger.
Police are now investigating, using CCTV footage to identify a second person who was reportedly inside the vehicle, trying to trace and apprehend the second person.