Speeding Kolkata car crashes into autorickshaw in Basirhat killing 3

Pratik Mondal visits hospital, vehicles seized

Police and election duty officers reached the scene fast, moving the injured first to a local hospital and then to Kolkata for better care.

Both vehicles have been seized while police investigate what went wrong.

Pratik Mondal, ISF's Minakhan Assembly candidate, visited the hospital to meet the victims' families and called out reckless driving on Basanti Highway, saying it's turned into a death trap for locals.