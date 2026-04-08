Speeding Kolkata car crashes into autorickshaw in Basirhat killing 3
A serious accident in Basirhat, West Bengal, on Wednesday morning left three people dead and at least 10 others badly hurt.
Around 7am a speeding car from Kolkata crashed head-on into an autorickshaw near the Minakhan gram panchayat office, completely wrecking the rickshaw.
Two passengers died instantly and another passed away on the way to the hospital.
Pratik Mondal visits hospital, vehicles seized
Police and election duty officers reached the scene fast, moving the injured first to a local hospital and then to Kolkata for better care.
Both vehicles have been seized while police investigate what went wrong.
Pratik Mondal, ISF's Minakhan Assembly candidate, visited the hospital to meet the victims' families and called out reckless driving on Basanti Highway, saying it's turned into a death trap for locals.