Speeding Mercedes driven by cop's son crashes, killing elderly woman
What's the story
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a car accident in Narela, Delhi, on Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Urmila, was out for her morning walk when she was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur at around 8:00am. The driver of the luxury vehicle has been identified as Shubham, son of a Haryana Police sub-inspector.
Accident analysis
Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with another vehicle
Preliminary investigations revealed that the Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with a Wagon R. The impact pushed the Wagon R back into a parked three-wheeler loading van.
Urmila was caught between these two vehicles and suffered severe injuries, dying on the spot.
The driver of the Wagon R sustained minor injuries and was given first-aid at the scene.
Driver apprehended
Eyewitnesses claim driver was drunk
Eyewitnesses alleged that Shubham was under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed.
Visuals from the scene showed him visibly distraught after the crash, with a liquor bottle also seen in the cup holder of the car.
The Mercedes-Benz reportedly belonged to a friend, which Shubham had borrowed for a trip earlier.
After his arrest at the scene, he was subjected to a medical checkup to confirm if he was indeed drunk at the time of the accident.
Twitter Post
Visuals of aftermath
#WATCH | A road accident involving a Mercedes car and another four-wheeler occurred in the Narela area of Delhi this morning. A bottle of beer can be seen inside the Mercedes. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1XSBKkQU8H— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
Legal action
Case registered, body sent for post-mortem
Describing the crash, one local told ANI, "We heard a sudden bang and saw the vehicles badly damaged. The woman was trapped between them and people immediately called the police."
Authorities have registered a case of death by negligence against Shubham. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.