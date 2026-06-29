Speeding SUV crash on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway kills 4 family members

Praveen's family seeks help from authorities

The family had planned this getaway 10 days earlier and was only an hour from reaching Haridwar when the accident happened.

Praveen's brother Jaidev, who runs a transport business, is now in critical condition and doesn't yet know about his son's passing.

With Praveen gone, his two young kids are left without support.

The family has reached out for help from authorities as they try to cope with both emotional loss and financial uncertainty.