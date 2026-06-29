Speeding SUV crash on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway kills 4 family members
A heartbreaking crash on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway took the lives of four family members from Haryana, including an eight-year-old boy, his grandmother, and his uncle and aunt.
Three others, one just two years old, were injured when their car was hit by a speeding SUV during their annual trip to Haridwar.
Praveen's family seeks help from authorities
The family had planned this getaway 10 days earlier and was only an hour from reaching Haridwar when the accident happened.
Praveen's brother Jaidev, who runs a transport business, is now in critical condition and doesn't yet know about his son's passing.
With Praveen gone, his two young kids are left without support.
The family has reached out for help from authorities as they try to cope with both emotional loss and financial uncertainty.