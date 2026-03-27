Speeding SUV crashes into tempo rickshaw in Gwalior killing 5
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, took five lives, including three women, when a speeding SUV crashed into a tempo-rickshaw carrying nine family members around 3am on March 27.
The collision sent the rickshaw into a tree, leaving the community shaken.
SUV driver and friend arrested
The victims were heading home after visiting Sheetla Mata Temple. Four were from Gwalior and one from Meerut; others are hospitalized, with one person critically injured.
Police have arrested the SUV driver and his friend at the scene and are checking if alcohol was involved as part of their investigation.