Speeding truck crashes into Maruti Brezza in Sonepat, 3 killed

A speeding truck crashed into a Maruti Brezza on Gohana Road in Sonepat around 12:30am leaving three people dead on the spot.

The victims (Tejbir Singh and Krishan from Badwasni village, and Sweety from Najafgarh, Delhi) were traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza when tragedy struck.

The truck driver fled right after the accident, making things tough for the police.