Speeding truck crashes into Maruti Brezza in Sonepat, 3 killed
India
A speeding truck crashed into a Maruti Brezza on Gohana Road in Sonepat around 12:30am leaving three people dead on the spot.
The victims (Tejbir Singh and Krishan from Badwasni village, and Sweety from Najafgarh, Delhi) were traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza when tragedy struck.
The truck driver fled right after the accident, making things tough for the police.
Police investigate, bodies sent for autopsy
Police arrived soon after to collect evidence and have sent the bodies for autopsy at Sonepat Civil Hospital.
Families will receive their loved ones once formalities are done.
The investigation is still ongoing as police search for more details about what happened and try to track down the driver.