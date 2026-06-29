Speeding truck kills 3, injures 6 on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Police investigating crash, searching for driver

The injured, Kanta, Rohan, Varsha, Kartik, Rekha, and Chanchal Aadiwal, were rushed to a hospital; five have been treated and sent home, while one is still in critical condition.

The truck driver ran off after the crash. Police are investigating whether reckless driving or negligence led to this tragedy and are searching for the driver.

Traffic was briefly disrupted as emergency crews cleared the scene.