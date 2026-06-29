Speeding truck kills 3, injures 6 on Jaipur-Ajmer highway
India
A devastating crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway took the lives of three devotees and left six others hurt when a speeding truck slammed into a parked bus near Mahla village.
The bus had broken down and was waiting by the roadside when the accident happened.
Sadly, Madhura, Rahul Harijan, and Bhanwar Singh Rajawat did not make it.
Police investigating crash, searching for driver
The injured, Kanta, Rohan, Varsha, Kartik, Rekha, and Chanchal Aadiwal, were rushed to a hospital; five have been treated and sent home, while one is still in critical condition.
The truck driver ran off after the crash. Police are investigating whether reckless driving or negligence led to this tragedy and are searching for the driver.
Traffic was briefly disrupted as emergency crews cleared the scene.