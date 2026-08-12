SpiceJet Delhi to Pune flight halted after cabin grew hot
India
A recent SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune turned stressful when the cabin got uncomfortably hot right after boarding, especially for kids and older passengers.
Even though people complained, the plane started moving toward the runway until passengers spoke up and stopped it.
Passengers protest, demand explanation and probe
Things escalated when a technical glitch was discovered, raising safety worries.
Frustrated passengers protested at the airport, saying they felt unsafe and let down by the airline's response.
They are now asking both SpiceJet for an explanation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take note of the incident and investigate the allegations.