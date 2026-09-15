Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights delayed for over 24 hours in Delhi
What's the story
Two SpiceJet flights from Delhi to Dubai were hit by prolonged delays on Tuesday, with one remaining grounded for over 24 hours. The delays affected flights SG 5111 and SG 5105. Flight SG 5111 was scheduled to leave at 7:45am on Monday but was repeatedly pushed back before being canceled, as per Flightradar24. Meanwhile, flight SG 5105 was delayed from its original departure time of 6:45pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday without any further updates from the airline.
Passenger unrest
Passengers protest at Delhi airport
The prolonged delays have led to protests by stranded passengers.
Videos from the scene showed several passengers sitting on the terminal floor, waiting for updates on their flights.
In one video, a passenger is seen confronting an airport official, who tells the passenger that recording was not allowed, further irritating passengers who were already irate.
"You take the exit or refund. Nobody will go by flight," the official was heard saying in the video.
Airline
Airline issues statement
SpiceJet has attributed the delays to operational issues after grounding an aircraft.
The airline said, "SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft."
"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers and the airline is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience caused," the statement added.
Customer support
Several UAE flights delayed or canceled
According to Gulf News, multiple delays and cancellations are being reported at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain high.
It said Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, and Air Arabia continue to operate a number of regional services, but schedules remain subject to change.
One Sunday alone, more than 170 flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi's main airports were delayed.