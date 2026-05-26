SpiceJet Mumbai to Ahmedabad flight delayed until 9:43pm.
SpiceJet's Mumbai-to-Ahmedabad flight was delayed for over five hours on Monday, leaving travelers stuck at the airport way past their original departure time of 4:35pm.
The plane finally took off at 9:43pm after a similar late-night delay just the day before.
Passengers on SpiceJet say assurances failed
Many passengers were upset about repeated assurances from staff that didn't pan out.
Vishnu Deo Mahto, traveling with a fractured hand, pointed out there was no food offered during the wait.
Another passenger was rushing for a family emergency, and Premalkiran Gandhi said boarding only happened after heated discussions with ground staff.
SpiceJet admits communication gaps
The airline explained the delay was due to an earlier operational issue and admitted there were gaps in communication, especially for group or third-party bookings.
They've said it had notified passengers and acknowledged some may not have received the communication.