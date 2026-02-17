SpiceJet pilot rape case: Court says 'consensual relationship' no crime
The Delhi High Court has thrown out a rape and intimidation case against a SpiceJet pilot, after a cabin crew member accused him of drugging her and forcing her into sex under false promises of marriage and threats to leak private photos.
She said this led to a series of abortions during the relationship.
Court said further prosecution would be an abuse of process
After reviewing medical reports, digital devices/WhatsApp messages and related device data, the court decided the evidence pointed to a consensual relationship—especially since both parties knew the pilot was married but stayed together for two years.
The court said further prosecution "would be an abuse of process," reminding everyone that adults are responsible for their choices in relationships, and failed romances shouldn't be turned into criminal cases.