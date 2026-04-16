SpiceJet plane hits Akasa aircraft while taxiing at Delhi airport 

In a statement, Akasa Air said "its aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026." An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed that "preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it." All passengers and crew members were safely disembarked.

SpiceJet response

SpiceJet's official statement

SpiceJet also confirmed the incident, stating that its B737-700 was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport. A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On April 16, 2026, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabilizer of another aircraft belonging to a different airline." The airline has since grounded the aircraft pending further investigation into this incident.