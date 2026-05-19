Squadron Leader Saanya becomes IAF's 1st-ever woman Category A QFI India May 19, 2026

Squadron Leader Saanya just became the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s first-ever woman Category A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI), a big deal, since it is the highest teaching rank for pilots.

She will be training everyone from rookies to regular pilots and even other instructors.

The IAF called this a "watershed" in its 93-year history, saying Saanya is an inspiration for future aviators.