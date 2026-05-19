Squadron Leader Saanya becomes IAF's 1st-ever woman Category A QFI
Squadron Leader Saanya just became the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s first-ever woman Category A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI), a big deal, since it is the highest teaching rank for pilots.
She will be training everyone from rookies to regular pilots and even other instructors.
The IAF called this a "watershed" in its 93-year history, saying Saanya is an inspiration for future aviators.
Women assume roles in India's forces
Saanya, a transport pilot with 10 years of experience, follows Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, who became the first woman fighter pilot to earn the QFI badge last year.
Women are taking on more key roles in India's armed forces, commanding units, flying combat aircraft, and serving on warships, even though some areas like infantry and tank operations are still off-limits.