Sri Ganganagar railroad blast probe arrests Mahakdeep Kaur, Devendra Singh
Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh were arrested in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police, and Punjab Police over the recent railroad blast in Sri Ganganagar.
Investigators think Pakistan-based handlers, possibly tied to ISI, were involved in the November 3 explosion.
Reports allege handler courted Mahakdeep Kaur
According to some reports, one of the Pakistan-based handlers allegedly established a romantic relationship with Kaur to bring her into the network.
Officers found foreign-made pistols, ammunition, and cash with the suspects; investigators suspect the cash was provided to facilitate the operation.
The team is now following money trails and looking for more people connected to this case, as similar recruitment tactics have popped up before.