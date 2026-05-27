Sri Ganganagar ties Banda as earth's hottest at 48.2°C
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has officially become the hottest place on Earth right now, hitting a scorching 48.2 degrees Celsius, matching Banda, Uttar Pradesh for this year's record.
Other cities in northwest India weren't spared either: Bikaner and Rohtak saw 46.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer and Churu reached 46.4 degrees Celsius, and even Delhi climbed to 44.6 degrees Celsius.
The good news? Cooler weather is on the way soon, with thunderstorms and dust storms expected from Thursday evening.
Sri Ganganagar heat from desert winds
This extreme heat is mostly thanks to Sri Ganganagar's spot near the Thar Desert and some tough weather patterns.
Hot desert winds from Rajasthan and Pakistan are blowing in dry air, while clear skies let the sun beat down even harder.
On top of that, dry soil means less cooling from evaporation, so all that heat just sticks around longer than usual.