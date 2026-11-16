Sri Ganganagar's average AQI 321 higher than Delhi's 296
Turns out, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has been breathing even worse air than Delhi lately.
Between October 15 and November 13, its average Air Quality Index (AQI) was around 321 (higher than Delhi's 296) and on 17 days, it actually topped the capital's pollution levels.
Multiple sources worsen Sri Ganganagar air
It's not just a big-city problem. Both cities had eight days with AQI above 400.
In Sri Ganganagar, the bad air comes from a mix of desert dust, smoke from over 570 brick kilns burning crop waste and coal, and emissions from factories and power plants.
Add in stubble burning nearby and winds carrying pollution from Lahore, and you get some seriously tough air to breathe.