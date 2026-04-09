Sri Lankan Navy detains 10 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing
India
The Sri Lankan Navy picked up 10 Indian fishermen and seized their boat on Wednesday, saying they were fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters near Mannar.
This is just the latest in a string of similar incidents, as the Palk Strait, rich in fish but divided by a tricky border, keeps causing headaches for both sides.
Sri Lanka arrests 112 Indian fishermen
So far this year, Sri Lanka has arrested 112 Indian fishermen and taken 16 trawlers for crossing into its territory.
Just this week, 30 detained Indians were sent back home.
With both sides' fishermen often drifting across boundaries, these disputes keep popping up and do not seem to be going away anytime soon.