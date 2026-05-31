Sri Lankan Tamil refugee Yancy killed in Chennai bar brawl
A night out at a Chennai bar turned tragic when 18-year-old Yancy, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, lost her life during a brawl between two groups.
The clash started inside the bar while dancing and spilled outside after bouncers asked everyone to leave.
One group left on bikes, the other in an SUV.
Yancy's friend seriously injured at Kilpauk
According to the SUV group, bikers tried to throw stones, leading their vehicle to hit one of the bikes.
Yancy died; her 17-year-old friend is seriously injured and receiving treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital.
Yancy had just cleared her Class 12 exams and was looking forward to college, her mother Mary shared.
Police arrest 6 in Chennai
Six people have been arrested so far, including Suman Sakthivel and Balaguru, as police investigate what led up to the fight and decide on next steps.