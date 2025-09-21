Return to India: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu requests H-1B visa holders

Sridhar Vembu , the Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation and former CEO, has urged Indian H-1B visa holders in the US to return home. His suggestion comes in light of the recent hike in H-1B visa fees by President Donald Trump 's administration. The fee is a one-time charge for new petitions only, not applicable to current visa holders.

Historical analogy Rebuilding lives in India may take time, but will help Vembu compared the current situation with the 1947 Partition, when many families had to leave everything behind and start anew in India. He said, "I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home." He emphasized that rebuilding their lives in India might take five years but would ultimately make them stronger.

Resilience Returning to India is a brave decision, says Vembu The Zoho founder stressed that returning to India should not be seen as an act of fear but rather a brave decision. He said, "Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well." His comments come as hundreds of H-1B visa holders outside the US are rushing back before the September 21 deadline, fearing they won't be allowed re-entry after the new rule comes into effect.