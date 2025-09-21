'GST Bachat Utsav' from tomorrow: PM Modi announces price cuts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a "GST Bachat Utsav" starting September 22, which he called a next-generation reform. The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, effective from Monday, are aimed at reducing the cost of daily essentials and boosting consumption-driven growth. "This reform is not only about reducing prices but about creating new opportunities," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Economic impact GST reforms to benefit 99% goods The Prime Minister said the GST reforms will benefit 99% of goods, which now fall under the 5% tax slab. He emphasized that only having 5% and 18% slabs would help common goods get cheaper. PM Modi said these changes would not only reduce prices but also create new opportunities for economic growth across sectors, from industry to agriculture and services.

Public focus Poor and neo-middle class getting double bonanza: PM Modi The Prime Minister said that the GST reforms have been made a priority for the public good. He also said that the poor and the neo-middle class are getting a double bonanza from these changes. "When the purchasing power of people rises, it benefits every sector, from industry to agriculture to services. This is a reform that will touch every household," he added.