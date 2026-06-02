Srinagar Airport halts passenger flights Mon-Tue Jul1-Sep30 for runway repairs
India
Heads up if you're planning a trip to Kashmir: Srinagar Airport will be closed for all passenger flights every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30.
The airport needs some serious runway repairs and upgrades, so this schedule was set.
Daily Srinagar flights cut below 40
This is the first major runway work in 15 years (the last time was way back in 2011).
Originally, closures were planned for weekends but got shifted to weekdays.
Because of these repairs, flights are now limited between 8am and 5pm only, which means no early morning or late-night options.
So during Kashmir's busy tourist season, daily flights drop from around 100 to less than 40, a big change if you're hoping to visit.