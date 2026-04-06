Srinagar faces 24-hour water disruption for Sindh Power Canal repairs
Heads up, Srinagar: there's going to be a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6am Monday, thanks to urgent repairs on the Sindh Power Canal.
This affects major areas, including Old City, Zakoora, and Gulab Bagh, since raw water supply to the Alusteng and Rangil treatment plants is likely to be affected until Tuesday morning.
Power outage hindered Srinagar residents' storage
Officials are urging everyone to store enough water in advance. But Sunday's power outage made that tough for many neighborhoods like KK Moulla and Nowpora: some folks couldn't fill up their tanks in time.
As Saima Manzoor of Nowpora put it, "I couldn't store enough water because of the power failure. Now I have no idea how I will manage without water for a day."
If you need help during the disruption, Srinagar's control room is available round the clock.