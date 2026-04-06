Srinagar faces 24-hour water disruption for Sindh Power Canal repairs

Power outage hindered Srinagar residents' storage

Officials are urging everyone to store enough water in advance. But Sunday's power outage made that tough for many neighborhoods like KK Moulla and Nowpora: some folks couldn't fill up their tanks in time.

As Saima Manzoor of Nowpora put it, "I couldn't store enough water because of the power failure. Now I have no idea how I will manage without water for a day."

If you need help during the disruption, Srinagar's control room is available round the clock.