Srinagar-Leh highway avalanche at Zojila Pass leaves 7 feared dead
India
A sudden avalanche struck the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass on Friday (March 27, 2026), leaving seven people feared dead and several vehicles stranded.
The incident happened near Zero Point, high up at 3,580 meters, and also injured at least five people while bringing traffic to a standstill.
Officials say sunlight triggered avalanche
Officials said the avalanche was apparently triggered by bright sunlight.
Rescue teams are working nonstop: Ladakh's lieutenant governor has ordered immediate action, and local officials are overseeing relief efforts.
The highway is closed for now as authorities help those affected, and leaders send their condolences to families hit by this tragedy.