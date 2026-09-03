Srishti Bhanudas Biramane dies by suicide at Yashwantrao Chavan College
A heartbreaking incident at Yashwantrao Chavan Science College in Satara, Maharashtra: 19-year-old Srishti Bhanudas Biramane, a second-year food and technology student, died by suicide on Wednesday after jumping from her hostel's third floor.
A suicide note was found with her belongings, and police are now looking into what led up to this tragedy.
Bathroom graffiti dispute preceded student's jump
Just before her death, there was tension in the hostel after someone wrote objectionable words on a bathroom wall. The hostel committee had started questioning students and was considering telling their parents.
On Wednesday night, Srishti told others she was going to the bathroom but instead went upstairs and jumped. She died before reaching the hospital.
Police are reviewing her note and investigating further.