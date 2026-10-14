St. Agnes student Nikith alleges ACP Ravish Naik slapped him
India
A protest at St. Agnes College in Mangaluru turned tense when a student, Nikith, was allegedly slapped by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravish Naik during a demonstration to reschedule exams clashing with the Dasara festival.
Nikith has filed a complaint, and ABVP office-bearers supporting the protest said they would wait until Wednesday evening for an apology or disciplinary action against the officer, and if there was none, stage a protest on Thursday.
ABVP vows escalation, NSUI condemns interference
ABVP says it will ramp up protests if its demands are not met.
Meanwhile, NSUI condemned ABVP for interfering in the matter of St. Agnes College, while police officials defended their actions as necessary for maintaining order.
The situation remains heated as both sides stand firm.