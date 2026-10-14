St. Agnes student Nikith alleges ACP Ravish Naik slapped him

A protest at St. Agnes College in Mangaluru turned tense when a student, Nikith, was allegedly slapped by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravish Naik during a demonstration to reschedule exams clashing with the Dasara festival.

Nikith has filed a complaint, and ABVP office-bearers supporting the protest said they would wait until Wednesday evening for an apology or disciplinary action against the officer, and if there was none, stage a protest on Thursday.