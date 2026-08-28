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Home / News / India News / Woman dies, some faint scrambling for BJP mayor's rakhi gifts 
Woman dies, some faint scrambling for BJP mayor's rakhi gifts 
The incident took place at the Bareilly Club ground

Woman dies, some faint scrambling for BJP mayor's rakhi gifts 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 28, 2026
03:28 pm
What's the story

A stampede-like situation broke out at a Raksha Bandhan event organized by Bareilly BJP Mayor Umesh Gautam and his son Parth on Thursday at the Bareilly Club ground. The deceased has been identified as Madhu, a 45-year-old woman who was critically injured in the crowd surge and later died on her way to Mission Hospital.

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Visuals show crowd

Event details

Women rushed toward the stage

The event, organized by the Yuva Sewak Sangh and Parth Gautam Foundation, started at 10:00am and went off without a hitch for several hours.

Women from Bareilly and nearby tehsils came to tie rakhis on the mayor and his son.

This year, around 20,000 women were invited, up from last year's 15,000, with promises of gifts and food.

However, things took a turn around 3:00pm when more women than expected rushed toward the stage.

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Security lapse

Madhu's brother alleges lack of security arrangements

Despite repeated announcements from the stage asking for patience and cooperation, the crowd continued to surge.

Three other women were injured in the stampede and were given first aid at a district hospital before being discharged.

Madhu's brother, Anesh Singh, alleged that there were not enough security personnel or crowd management arrangements for such a large gathering.

Police and civic officials are yet to comment on this incident.

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