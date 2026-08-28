Woman dies, some faint scrambling for BJP mayor's rakhi gifts 

The event, organized by the Yuva Sewak Sangh and Parth Gautam Foundation, started at 10:00am and went off without a hitch for several hours.

Women from Bareilly and nearby tehsils came to tie rakhis on the mayor and his son.

This year, around 20,000 women were invited, up from last year's 15,000, with promises of gifts and food.

However, things took a turn around 3:00pm when more women than expected rushed toward the stage.