Stand with India's interests: PM on West Asia conflict
At the TV9 Network Summit, PM Modi addressed the recent West Asia conflict, saying, "People often ask, 'Whose side are we on?' My answer is, 'We stand with India. We stand with India's interests. We stand with peace and dialogue.'"
The conflict began on February 28 and has led to casualties and shipping disruptions.
Modi's focus on Gulf nations
Modi highlighted India's long-standing presence in the Middle East and its commitment to peace, especially as tensions rise between Iran and Gulf nations.
With nearly 1 crore Indians living and working in the Gulf countries, the government has overseen evacuations and is working through diplomatic and operational measures to ensure the safety and safe passage of its nationals.
Criticism of previous governments
Modi also criticized previous governments for leaving behind a heavy fuel debt from 2004-2010, saying his administration had to repay over ₹3 lakh crore in oil bonds that burdened future generations.