Starlink stuck in India over unmet government infrastructure requirements
Starlink, the satellite internet project, is stuck in limbo in India, not because of rivals, but due to missing some key government requirements.
Even though Starlink got its license back in June 2025, it hasn't set up the local infrastructure needed for data routing, which is holding things up.
Telecom calls Elon Musk's claims baseless
India's telecom department has pushed back on Musk's claims that Indian business interests are blocking Starlink, calling them "baseless and misconceived."
Officials say the real issue is that Starlink hasn't met security and infrastructure standards, like building interception systems and making at least 20% of its ground tech locally within five years of launching commercial services.
Other companies like OneWeb are also waiting for approvals, so it looks like everyone has to play by the same rules.