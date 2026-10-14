Starlink stuck in India over unmet government infrastructure requirements

India's telecom department has pushed back on Musk's claims that Indian business interests are blocking Starlink, calling them "baseless and misconceived."

Officials say the real issue is that Starlink hasn't met security and infrastructure standards, like building interception systems and making at least 20% of its ground tech locally within five years of launching commercial services.

Other companies like OneWeb are also waiting for approvals, so it looks like everyone has to play by the same rules.