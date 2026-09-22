State approves 8-kilometer Mumbai tunnel to meet rising water needs
India
Big news for Mumbai: The state has approved an 8-kilometer water tunnel that will swap out four old pipelines between Pise and Panjrapur.
The goal? To help the city keep up with rising water needs, without extra cost to the government.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to run checks
This new tunnel will make it easier to move Bhatsa River water straight to the Panjrapur treatment plant, fixing space issues from old infrastructure and making the whole system more efficient.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will run environmental and geological checks before digging starts, plus there are plans to expand the Panjrapur plant itself, meaning even more clean water for Mumbai in the near future.