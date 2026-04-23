State CID busts mule-account cyber scam worth over ₹288cr

Evidence links gang to 300-plus frauds

Police seized mobile phones and a laptop containing data related to multiple firms, identity documents, and fabricated invoices connecting the gang to over 300 cases of cyber fraud, 181 cyber fraud complaints linked to cases in Surat and Bhavnagar.

In total, these scams involved more than ₹288 crore in shady transactions.

After the Rajkot arrests (linked to 26 complaints), police are reminding everyone to keep their banking information safe and report anything fishy to helpline 1930.