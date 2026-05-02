State vessel capsizes at Bargi Dam during storm, 11 dead
India
A devastating boat accident at Bargi Dam, Jabalpur, has now claimed 11 lives after a state-run vessel capsized during a storm on Thursday evening.
Among those lost are two young children whose bodies were just recovered.
Search teams are still looking for others who remain missing, including family members of the victims.
Rescuers expand Bargi Dam search
More than 200 rescuers, including Army divers, are combing the dam, with search efforts expanded up to five kilometers.
Survivors say life jackets were not distributed in time, raising big questions about safety.
The government has dismissed three crew members, banned similar boats, and launched an official investigation as they work to recover everyone and figure out what went wrong.