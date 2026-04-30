Steamer explodes in J&K fruit mandi, killing 2

#WATCH | Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir: Two people were killed, and one was injured after a steamer blast at a cold storage facility in the Fruit Mandi area of Shopian. Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot and have started an investigation. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/40C9FhrB13

Witness account

Victims were installing the steamer

The third victim, Ram Kumar, is also from Aligarh and is said to be in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. An eyewitness, Muhram Ali, described the blast as "massive," adding that the sound could be heard from 200 meters away. He said a fire broke out at the scene immediately after the explosion. A police official said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion.