Stone-pelting by CJP protesters persisted post-Parliament march: Report

The violence was not limited to a single location but spread across key roads and intersections near Parliament, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The flashpoints included Gol Dak Khana, Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, Rafi Marg barricade near Rail Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, and Outer Circle near LIC Building in Connaught Place.

Stone-pelting incidents were reported at all these locations.