Storm in Baripada Odisha kills 2 motorcyclists, injures 3

IMD forecasts thunderstorms next 7 days

Hansda was struck by a falling tree while riding near Asanjoda, and Murmu crashed into a tree that had already fallen during the storm.

Three others were hurt but are now hospitalized.

With more storms expected over the next seven days (thanks to an active cyclonic circulation), officials said several roads were blocked due to fallen trees and IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and possible hailstorms at isolated places over the next seven days.