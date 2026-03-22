Strait of Hormuz attack on ship raises safety concerns
Eight Indian crew members were among the survivors after their oil tanker, Skylight, was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on March 1, 2026; survivors described a missile impact.
The attack happened while the ship was anchored near Oman for cleaning, and it's got people worried about safety at sea as U.S.-Iran tensions heat up.
Two Indian crew members lost their lives
This wasn't just another news headline: the strike came after U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, which Iranian media said had killed Iran's top leader, and Iran had warned ships not to cross the area.
Iran said it targeted Skylight for breaking that ban.
Two Indian crew members lost their lives, one is still missing, and four were injured. Survivors returned to Mumbai with nothing but soaked clothes and tough memories; many say they're done with sailing after what they went through.
Incident puts spotlight on risks of shipping during conflicts
The incident has put a spotlight on how risky shipping can get when global conflicts spill over onto everyday workers.
For young people thinking about jobs at sea or following world events, it's a stark reminder that international tensions can suddenly hit very close to home.