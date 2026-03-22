Strait of Hormuz attack on ship raises safety concerns

Two Indian crew members lost their lives

This wasn't just another news headline: the strike came after U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, which Iranian media said had killed Iran's top leader, and Iran had warned ships not to cross the area.

Iran said it targeted Skylight for breaking that ban.

Two Indian crew members lost their lives, one is still missing, and four were injured. Survivors returned to Mumbai with nothing but soaked clothes and tough memories; many say they're done with sailing after what they went through.